https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/13/mother-of-god-tom-cotton-absolutely-takes-biden-nominee-apart-during-hearing-n342780
About The Author
Related Posts
That Time When Voter Fraud Popped John Thune
January 1, 2021
Liberals and Media Go Crazy Over the Latest CPAC Conspiracy Theory
February 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy