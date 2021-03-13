https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/13/msnbc-host-proposes-renaming-fbi-headquarters-after-democrat-who-saved-the-country-from-itself-just-guess/

With all that’s going on in the country at the moment, why not add a discussion about possibly renaming the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC. Here’s the suggestion of the day:

MSNBC’s @TiffanyDCross proposes renaming the FBI’s headquarters “The Stacey Abrams Building” pic.twitter.com/R0b2APlMsJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 13, 2021

“How about the Stacey Abrams Building? If one woman could swear off against a whole system who tried to suppress, oppress, and depress the descendants of the people who built this country, for free — and who again managed to save the country from itself …” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 13, 2021

Just another normal day on MSNBC. *Eye roll*

Sure, but shouldn’t it be the DOJ building, since they’re the ones who seem to share her view that election integrity is a bad thing? https://t.co/Je8LNhKEDK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 13, 2021

Actually can we do this? Just totally delegitimize the institution? That would be awesome https://t.co/QQos4B1aET — President-elect Matt Boose (@matt_boose) March 13, 2021

Maybe naming the building after the rightful governor of Georgia wouldn’t be too far out of line.

Stupidity runs WILD on MSNBC https://t.co/cyANeRqMKZ — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) March 13, 2021

The hacks over at @msnbc never fail to entertain 😂 — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) March 13, 2021

Why stop there? Seems pretty racist and sexist to just give her one building. Time rename the entire country. United States of Abrams. https://t.co/x7dkgJLMz2 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 13, 2021

It can’t be long before a cable news pundit floats that very suggestion.

