New York State had to use intimidation, threats, and deception to force employees to work at COVID-19-infected developmentally disabled group homes.

We reported in August last year that the state of New York not only forced elderly with COVID-19 back into nursing homes, but they also did the same with disabled care facilities:

Yesterday, Tori Richards at the Washington Examiner, reported that the state of New York had to resort to manipulative techniques to get workers to work at COVID-19-infected developmentally disabled group homes:

The state of New York uses intimidation, threats, and deception to force employees to work at COVID-19-infected group homes for the developmentally disabled, where 552 people have died, four whistleblowers told the Washington Examiner. Care workers say it’s standard to arrive to work at one of 7,000 group homes, only to be rotated by superiors to another location where a COVID-19 outbreak has left the facility short staffed. Any protest results in a fine, reprimand, or threat of termination, the employees said. “They used to call us four hours beforehand, and we figured out where they were going to send us, so we’d call in sick,” said one employee who did not want to be identified out of fear of reprisal. “But now, they know we do this and wait until we show up to work, and then they tell you, ‘You’re going to a COVID house.’ This is not what I signed up for, absolutely not. I have a baby at home and need to protect my family.”

The actions by the state of New York in 2020 are a case study in how to ensure deaths during a pandemic.

