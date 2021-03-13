https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/13/official-military-twitter-accounts-start-attacking-tucker-carlson-in-shocking-highly-politicized-display-n343061
About The Author
Related Posts
A Laughable Election Challenger to Florida's Ron DeSantis Emerges
February 5, 2021
Boom: Ted Cruz Smacks Down CNN After Bogus Hit Piece on Him Meeting With Trump's Lawyers
February 12, 2021
Cuomo Threatens NY Dem: “You Haven't Seen My Wrath”
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy