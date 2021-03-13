https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/official-us-military-twitter-account-trolls-attacks-civilians-refers-tucker-carlson-boomer/

This is Joe Biden’s America.

An official US Military Twitter account trolled and attacked civilians this weekend and referred to Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “boomer.”

The term “boomer” is used to dismiss ‘out-of-touch’ statements made by baby boomers.

Earlier this week US Military Brass carried out a coordinated attack on their latest foe — FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

This came after Tucker Carlson mocked the military and Joe Biden for the important new program focusing on “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took time from his day to lash out at Tucker Carlson for mocking the nonsense coming from the left today.

Then the official US Marine Corps Twitter account piled on “boomer” Tucker Carlson, Fox News and attacked civilians for daring to use their First Amendment rights.

“What it looks like in today’s armed forces Tucker Carlson. Get right before you get left, boomer,” the US Marines said in a tweet.

When civilians expressed their concerns over a politicized military, the official government account responded by trolling and attacking Americans.

One civilian responded with, “Please focus on China and not Tucker Carlson.”

“Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant,” the US Marine Corps account retorted.

Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

The person running the military Twitter account tried to backpedal after major backlash.

We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Retired Army Colonel Kurt Schlichter responded to the civilian attacks.

Excuse me @CMC_MarineCorps, but did you authorize a waiver of the political activity regs?https://t.co/er4i16RSK2 If not, maybe you need to instill some discipline in your organization because your Marines appear to be ignoring your regs. https://t.co/z6dljfG0jN — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 13, 2021

What happened to order, discipline and decorum?

