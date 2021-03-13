https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/anniversary-death-breonna-taylors-family-files-complaints-six-louisville-police-officers/

Breonna Taylor

Last September the family of Breonna Taylor and the City of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement.

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a narcotics warrant at her home on March 13, 2020. The officers involved in the shooting were later exonerated in court.

In September Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.” Detective Brett Hankison has been indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” by a grand jury.

Black Lives Matter activists rioted as they always do following the September ruling.

And now, a year after her daughter’s death, Breonna Taylor’s mother filed complaints against six Louisville police officers for their role in the raid.

WTSP reported:

Tamika Palmer has asked the LMPD Professional Standards Unit to investigate false information provided by officers leading up to and following the March 13, 2020 police raid and policy violations by the Public Integrity Unit in their investigation. Complaints were filed against Sgt. Amanda Seeyle, Sgt. Kyle Meany, Det. Anthony James, Det. Mike Nobles, Det. Mike Campbell and Lt. Shawn Hoover. Palmer said officers made knowingly false statements to receive a search warrant authorized GPS tracking, text messaging records and call history from Taylor’s phone. One complaint says the Place Based Investigation squad claimed Jamarcus Glover, the subject of their investigation, reported Taylor’s number as his own and received packages at Taylor’s home. Their affidavit also listed Taylor as Glover’s suspected girlfriend, though Palmer said the two were not speaking nor dating before and after the affidavit. “Communications with Jamarcus Glover were non-existent between obtaining this warrant and Breonna’s death,” Palmer’s complaint says. “The two were not in a relationship and the Sprint phone records for Breonna’s phone confirm that there were no communications between the two on the phone.”

Apparently, the family is not satisfied with the previous court rulings, the police reforms implemented, and the multi-million dollar payout from last September.

