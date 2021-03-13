https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/one-greatest-presidents-history-trump-receives-award-alabama-republican-party-mar-lago-ceremony/

President Donald Trump will be honored tonight at his Mar-a-Lago residence by the Alabama Republican Party.

The Alabama GOP will present Trump with a framed resolution calling him one of the greatest presidents in history.

🚨NEW: The @ALGOP will give President Trump a framed resolution tonight at Mar-A-Lago calling him one of the ‘greatest’ presidents in history! Alabama had the highest Approval Rating for President Trump! Proud of my state! This is Trump Country! 🇺🇸🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/lqeZWLJwNM — The Truth Gazette (@Truth_Gazette) March 13, 2021

That’s my president ! Alabama GOP to give Trump framed resolution calling him one of the ‘greatest’ presidents in historyhttps://t.co/OLRzwj2qEB — stephen keller (@stevebob4212) March 13, 2021

