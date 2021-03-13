https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/one-greatest-presidents-history-trump-receives-award-alabama-republican-party-mar-lago-ceremony/

President Donald Trump will be honored tonight at his Mar-a-Lago residence by the Alabama Republican Party.

The Alabama GOP will present Trump with a framed resolution calling him one of the greatest presidents in history.

