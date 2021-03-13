https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/10-manhattans-office-workers-return-workplace/

(LOCKDOWN SCEPTICS) – Reports earlier this week that “hybrid working” could become “the norm” following lockdowns have been confirmed in Manhattan, where only 10% of office workers have returned to the workplace.

The Financial Times has the story: “Just 10% of Manhattan’s one million office workers had returned to the workplace by early March, according to a study indicating that most of them will still be working remotely by September.

“The survey of large employers by the Partnership for New York City, a business advocacy group, suggests that Manhattan offices are still as empty as they were last October.”

