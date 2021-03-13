https://www.dailywire.com/news/outrageous-french-magazine-charlie-hebdo-slammed-for-cartoon-of-queen-kneeling-on-meghan-markles-neck

French magazine Charlie Hebdo faces accusations of racism for their recent cover that depicts Queen Elizabeth placing her knee on the neck of Meghan Markle in a clear reference to George Floyd’s death.

The publication mocked the Duchess of Sussex on the cover of their most recent issue with a headline that, when translated, reads “Why Meghan left Buckingham,” to which she replied, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore.”

The image was an apparent caricature of when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes until he died. It comes after Markle made headlines for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she alleged that a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about the potential skin color of her son, Archie.

The image was met with backlash on social media, which claimed that the publication famous for its controversial cartoons had gone too far. The magazine made international headlines in 2015 when radical Islamic terrorists shot up their office in response to their publication of cartoons of Muhammad.

“French racism is peak,” Black and Asian Lawyers for Justice tweeted in response to the cartoon. “This is some white supremacist bulls–t. We should bring the smoke. Pimping #GeorgeFloyd trauma for profit. Outrageous, disgusting, fascistic racism.”

“#CharlieHebdo, this is wrong on every level,” tweeted Halima Begum, the CEO of the British anti-racist think tank Runnymede Trust. “The Queen as #GeorgeFloyd‘s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? #Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This [doesn’t] push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

Markle’s allegations have roiled the U.K., with British politicians calling for an investigation. As The Daily Wire reported:

Britain’s Labour Party has called for the royal family to investigate allegations of racism among its members after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that an unnamed royal approached them with concerns about their son’s skin color. The ex-royal couple made the startling claim in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, sparking calls from some of Britain’s lawmakers for an investigation into the royal family and its treatment of Markle. “Allegations, accusations have been made – they obviously need to be looked at,” Labour Party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said, according to the Independent. Ashworth added that the manner of investigation is “a matter for the Palace and they will need to come forward with a process.” Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that Markle’s allegations are a referendum on racism in British society as a whole. “The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues. It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st-century Britain. We have to take that very, very seriously,” he said.

Prince William has denied allegations of racism against his family. Speaking to a reporter who asked him if the Royal Family is a racist family, William replied, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

