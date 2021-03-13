https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/03/palestinian-authority-and-international-criminal-court-colluded-in-war-crimes-investigation-of-israel

The collusion between the Palestinian Authority and the International Criminal Court (ICC) further demonstrates the political agenda behind the ICC’s decision to investigate Israel for “war crimes.”

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatouh Bensouda, has indicated her intent to launch such an investigation since 2019. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to her decision to do so as “pure anti-Semitism.” Fortunately, Bensouda leaves office in June, to be replaced by a new ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, but there is no indication so far that Khan will drop Bensouda’s probe. Nonetheless, whatever his decision, an ICC investigation of Israel has no standing in international law, since the ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel. The Jewish state is not a member of the ICC. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority should not be a member since there is no Palestinian state. Nonetheless, there was no stopping the ICC from pursuing its political agenda under Bensouda.

On December 31, 2014, the Palestinians announced that they were joining the ICC with the specific intention to pursue war crimes investigations and charges against Israel. Their announcement came a day after the UN Security Council voted down a resolution setting a three-year deadline for the establishment of a Palestinian state on lands that the UN regards as “occupied” by Israel. In response to the disappointment, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated: “We want to complain. There’s aggression against us, against our land. The Security Council disappointed us.” Then came the ploy to join the ICC, and only three months later, it was a done deal. The Palestinians “formally joined” the ICC, an act that the BBC described as “a key step towards being able to pursue Israelis for alleged war crimes.”

Now that the steps have indeed been taken, Shurat HaDin (Israel Law Center) has effectively made the case that “ICC lacks legal jurisdiction and competence.” To any reasonable observer, it should be clear why it would not be in Israel’s interest to cooperate with any malicious attack on its sovereignty and its national security by the usual Palestinian jihadist operatives. Shurat HaDin has prepared legislation“that would outlaw any activity by the ICC in Israel and impose prison sentences on any Israelis or Israeli institutions who hand information over to the ICC without approval from the Justice Ministry.”

The entire Palestinian “resistance” is focused upon obliterating Israel, as is clearly documented in the founding Charters of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, the Palestinian Authority, Fatah and Hamas.

Watch what PA Minister of ‎Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Malki reveals on PA TV, thanks to Palestinian Media Watch:

“ICC prosecutor gave PA advance notice but asked to “keep secret” her ‎decision to open an investigation,” by Maurice Hirsch, Palestinian Media Watch, March 10, 2021:

The response of the Palestinian Authority to the decision of the Prosecutor of the ‎International Criminal Court (ICC) again exposed the level of collusion between the ‎two. ‎ The ICC was created as a court of last resort to bring to justice persons who have ‎committed a spectrum of crimes. The court and its organs are meant to be ‎independent and deal equally with all potential suspects. Preferential treatment, ‎such as open collusion with one set of suspects, fundamentally undermines not ‎only the requirements of justice the court is meant to provide, but also the ‎appearance of justice being done. ‎ After the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber decided – solely for the purposes of the court – that ‎a “State of Palestine” actually exists and that the prosecutor can proceed with her ‎investigation, the Prosecutor is now legally, ethically and morally bound to consider ‎all offences that may have been committed within that area, and by all parties. ‎Showing preference and colluding with potential suspects to the point where those ‎suspects – i.e. the Palestinians – are given a feeling of impunity, fundamentally ‎undermines both justice and the perception of justice. ‎ Theoretically, the ICC investigation of the “situation in Palestine” is meant to ‎examine the claims that all sides, including Palestinians, have allegedly committed ‎crimes covered by the Rome Statute. Crimes committed by the PA officials would ‎potentially include the incitement to murder Israelis and the PA policy of paying ‎financial rewards to terrorists and their families. The potential crimes of other ‎Palestinian terrorist groups, such as Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation ‎of Palestine would include inciting and conducting systematic attacks on Israel’s ‎civilian population, including murder, and indiscriminately firing rockets at Israel’s ‎civilian population. ‎ While these actions clearly give rise to concrete suspicions, the PA Minister of ‎Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Malki has exposed that the PA and the Prosecutor, Fatou ‎Bensouda, have been in constant contact and that Bensouda even gave the PA ‎advance notice of her decision to formally open an investigation, but asked that the ‎PA ”keep it secret”. Al-Malki also explained that PA representatives intend to meet ‎with the Prosecutor in the near future. ‎ Official PA TV host: “Going back to the recent decision of [ICC] ‎General Prosecutor [Fatou Bensouda], have you made contact with ‎her? …‎ PA Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Malki: Yes, we are in ‎constant contact with her… and her office from the first moment ‎when we set foot in the ICC in 2014… [We’re in touch] directly or ‎indirectly, through the visits we are making, through the contact via our ‎delegation at The Hague, or through the periodical reports we are ‎submitting to the general prosecutor’s office. We made contact before ‎the announcement [of the ICC investigation], and we were informed a ‎number of hours before the announcement that there will be an ‎announcement. We knew about this, but they asked us to keep it ‎secret… We are currently seriously considering visiting The Hague and ‎meeting with the general prosecutor to discuss the following steps. ‎What can be expected from her? … What is required of us? What do ‎they expect from the government of the State of Palestine in this matter, ‎and when can we expect the arrival of the ICC’s first delegations for ‎preparations ahead of beginning the investigation? …‎

