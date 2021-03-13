https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/13/payout-of-27-million-to-family-of-george-floyd-could-derail-criminal-case-against-officer-derek-chauvin-n342875
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking: FBI Looking Into Allegations Against Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver
February 12, 2021
Stacey Abrams Loses GA Gov's Race, Loses Getting Position From Biden and Will Probably Lose This Nomination Too
February 1, 2021
Dr. Seuss Fiasco: Much Ado About Nothing?
March 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy