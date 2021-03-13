https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543054-pences-announce-birth-of-first-grandchild

Former Vice President Pence and his wife Karen Pence announced the birth of their first grandchild on Saturday.

Karen Pence shared photos of herself and her husband cradling their newborn granddaughter on Twitter.

“So excited to announce the arrival of our first grandchild Avery Grace Pence,” she wrote in a caption.

So excited to announce the arrival of our first grandchild Avery Grace Pence born this week to our Amazing Daughter-in-Law Sarah and our son Michael! We Praise God that little Avery, her Mommy and Daddy are all doing just great! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UuZxEVa5yx — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) March 13, 2021

Karen Pence noted that Avery is the first child of the Pences’ son Michael and that she was born this week.

“We Praise God that little Avery, her Mommy and Daddy are all doing just great!” the former second lady wrote.

Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWhite House faces challenge overcoming GOP vaccine hesitancy Poll: 81 percent of Republican voters hold favorable view of Trump Maryland GOP governor applauds Biden after prime-time COVID-19 address MORE announced this week that he is planning his first speech since leaving office earlier this year and is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council next month.

