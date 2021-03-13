https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543066-police-arrest-man-after-asian-american-grandmother-punched-spit-on-in

New York police arrested a man in connection with an attack on an Asian American grandmother after he allegedly spit on and punched her.

Glenmore Nembhard, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged by the Westchester County Office of the District Attorney. He faces a felony charge of assault in the second degree with intent to cause physical injury to a person who is 65 years of age or older, according to NBC News.

Nancy Toh, who is 83, told police that Nembhard allegedly attacked her outside of a local shopping center on Tuesday. She reported being knocked to the ground and that she “blacked out momentarily,” suffering face and hip injuries and a possible concussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah released a statement on Friday stating that the incident will be investigated as a possible hate crime.

“Attacks like this one impact all of us,” she said. “They create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that keeps us from feeling safe and secure in our homes and communities.”

“I urge everyone to report all hate crimes and bias incidents, even if you are not the victim so that law enforcement can track and work to prevent these terrible acts,” Rocah added.

This violent crime is shocking & horrible. Our thoughts are with the victim & her family. This has been charged as a crime against an elderly person & the Westchester DA’s office is investigating as a possible hate crime. ⚖️ https://t.co/H5VyS7QhYJ — DA Mimi Rocah (@WestchesterDA) March 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident is one of the latest involving a violent attack against an Asian American.

President BidenJoe BidenPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Booker to try to make child tax credit expansion permanent Sullivan says tariffs will not take center stage in talks with China MORE condemned the increase in violence against the Asian American community in his first prime-time speech earlier this week.

“At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, are on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still — still are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” he said at the time. “It’s wrong, it’s un-American, and it must stop.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

