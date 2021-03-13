https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-police-forcibly-arrest-65-year-old-woman-who-refused-to-wear-face-mask-inside-bank

Police in Galveston, Texas, arrested a woman on Thursday because she refused to wear a face mask inside a bank that required patrons to wear face coverings.

An arrest warrant was issued for 65-year-old Terry Wright despite the Lone Star State’s mask mandate officially ending on Wednesday, March 10.

What happened?

According to the Galveston Police Department, Wright entered a Bank of America in Galveston on Thursday without wearing a face mask, and refused to wear one when confronted by a manager. Wright was then asked to leave, but allegedly refused, prompting management to call police, the Daily News reported.

Police bodycam footage shows that an officer told Wright that private businesses are allowed to refuse service to customers who don’t wear masks if they so choose.

“What are you going to do, arrest me?” Wright said. “That’s hilarious.”

When the officer took out his handcuffs, Wright began to walk away. The officer then forcibly grabbed Wright, who asked the officer not to touch her. That’s when the officer grabbed Wright by the neck and forced her to the ground.

“Police brutality right here people,” Wright said as she was being handcuffed.

As the officer escorted Wright out of the bank, she claimed the officer injured her foot when he forcibly arrested her.







VIDEO: Woman arrested for refusing to wear face mask at Galveston bank



www.youtube.com



Police obtained an arrest warrant on Wright for resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

“Wright suffered minor injuries during the struggle, police said. She was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, police said,” the Daily News reported. “Wright hadn’t been charged or booked into the jail as of Friday afternoon because she was being treated for her injuries, police said.”

Wright later told KRIV-TV that three bones in her foot were broken as a result of the officer forcibly arresting her.

