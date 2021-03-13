https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/police-shooting-leaves-one-injured-in-george-floyd-autonomous-zone-mn-police-say-they-fired-on-first/

Less than a week after a fatal shooting in the George Floyd Autonomous Zone, a drive-by shooting was carried out on a large group of people inside the zone.

Around 9:56 PM on Friday night, Minneapolis Police reported shots fired from a light-colored Silverado. A passenger initially fired at the Minneapolis Police.

After an hour-long pursuit ensued, Police were able to successfully detain all suspects. One suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Gunshots were reportedly coming from the rear passenger side window.

JUST NOW: Felony stop with “hands outside the window”(per scanner traffic) at 38/Elliot. Neighborhood begs the Minneapolis Police not to shoot. “They want out, don’t shoot!”. The heavily armed MPD respond with force yelling “Get the fuck out of the car now!!” pic.twitter.com/xusHOIUaWJ — daviss (@daviss) March 13, 2021

The moment officers approach the vehicle and apprehend the suspects.

The George Floyd Autonomous Zone usually has a “NO COP” policy, but not last night.

View of the high-speed pursuit via traffic cam.

Police report shots fired near Chicago Franklin from a light colored SUV.

silver Silverado

South on Hiawatha

Speed 70 MPH

GMC pick up plate 121RTX

Developing.

21:56 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) March 13, 2021

** This post was updated to show that the passenger was not killed but was injured. A 23-year-old Minnesota man was killed by police in December.

