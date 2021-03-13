https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/poll-trump-backed-herschel-walker-leads-warnock-2022-georgia-senate-race/
On March 11th, Donald Trump released a statement calling for NFL Legend Herschel Walker to run for Georgia Senate in 2022.
In the statement, he said Herschel Walker “would be unstoppable” and ended it with “Run Herschel, run!”
Advertisement – story continues below
Fantastic! President Trump Urges His Friend Herschel Walker to Run for US Senate in Georgia
According to a new poll, Herschel Walker is leading radical left Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 race.
TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You
Breaking: @trafalgar_group & @InsiderAdv 2022 #GASen #poll (3/7- 3/9) shows Herschel Walker as #GOP’s #1 contender:
47.7% @HerschelWalker
45.5% @ReverendWarnock
2.5% Other
4.3% Und
See Report that includes other general election & primary match ups: https://t.co/gEiU1W9H2R pic.twitter.com/EwEa6ePeSe
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) March 12, 2021
Will Herschel run?
Advertisement – story continues below
Herschel Walker gave an amazing speech at the RNC Convention:
Run Herschel, Run!