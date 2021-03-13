https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/poll-trump-backed-herschel-walker-leads-warnock-2022-georgia-senate-race/

On March 11th, Donald Trump released a statement calling for NFL Legend Herschel Walker to run for Georgia Senate in 2022.

In the statement, he said Herschel Walker “would be unstoppable” and ended it with “Run Herschel, run!”

According to a new poll, Herschel Walker is leading radical left Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 race.

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

Will Herschel run?

Herschel Walker gave an amazing speech at the RNC Convention:

Run Herschel, Run!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

