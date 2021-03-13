https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/prosecutors-request-delay-in-cases-related-to-capitol-riot-likely-the-most-complex-investigation-ever-prosecuted-by-the-doj/

First, we’d like to commend Axios for referring to the events of January 6 as the Capitol riot as opposed to the preferred media narrative of “armed insurrection.” We do know that some people did plan to storm the Capitol well before being “incited” by President Trump’s speech, but there’s a lot we don’t know — including how Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died, and FBI Director Christopher Wray isn’t talking.

Axios is reporting that federal prosecutors have requested a delay in cases related to January 6, saying it’s “likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

As Twitchy reported, nine Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy and other related charges, and a court filing on Friday by the U.S. asks for “a 60-day continuance” and for the court “to exclude the time within which the trial must commence under the Speedy Trial Act.”

Look, we’re not supporting what happened on January 6, but if the government wants to keep the threats of further attacks on the Capitol of right-wing militia groups alive, it had better come up with a case quickly.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...