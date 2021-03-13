https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/prosecutors-request-delay-in-cases-related-to-capitol-riot-likely-the-most-complex-investigation-ever-prosecuted-by-the-doj/

First, we’d like to commend Axios for referring to the events of January 6 as the Capitol riot as opposed to the preferred media narrative of “armed insurrection.” We do know that some people did plan to storm the Capitol well before being “incited” by President Trump’s speech, but there’s a lot we don’t know — including how Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died, and FBI Director Christopher Wray isn’t talking.

Axios is reporting that federal prosecutors have requested a delay in cases related to January 6, saying it’s “likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

NEW: Federal prosecutors have requested a delay in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, citing it as “likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.” https://t.co/a1tjd0Gu9C — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2021

As Twitchy reported, nine Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy and other related charges, and a court filing on Friday by the U.S. asks for “a 60-day continuance” and for the court “to exclude the time within which the trial must commence under the Speedy Trial Act.”

6th Amendment violation. — And here we go… (@ResistanceisF18) March 13, 2021

Justice delayed is justice denied — 2021 lol (@Vulcangod02) March 13, 2021

This is communist level bullshit — Jeff (@notJ_McKee) March 13, 2021

oh yes, they’ll milk it until after the midterms, and then it will die in a whimper — inquestareggia (@inquestareggia) March 13, 2021

They are checking public opinion. They don’t need to. They could hand down death sentences to every Trump supporter at the capitol and the public would be focused on Harry and Meghan. — Haywire Dude (@Unapolo72182449) March 13, 2021

They’ve got no case. Even trespassing is questionable, since most gained entry through doors opened by the Capitol Police. They’re buying time to manufacture “evidence” and coordinate their lies. — rockies (@TopShelfRocket) March 13, 2021

It’s not at all complex. Some bad actors in front broke stuff, hit police, deserve prosecution. The masses caught in the drag net include MAGA grandmas who walked in, often with police allowing them to. And under existing law, they have highly winnable defenses. https://t.co/yxqO7Kb5Np — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 13, 2021

FBI Assistant Director Jill Sanborn testified to the Senate that the investigation has found conspirators and violent attackers, but that many people (hundreds) are suspected of only “trespassing.”

Goes against the narrative of tens of thousands of “insurrectionists.” — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 13, 2021

So far it’s very solid evidence of trespassing and property destruction, and you’d think with all the people that have been caught and charged so far, one of them would snitch right? You know, if there were a grand conspiracy. — Vince (@slatermaus) March 12, 2021

Bullshit. They can’t prove their charges and are simply delaying for time hoping to force people being held in jail without bail to lose hope, run out of money & plead guilty to get their freedom back. The strategy worked on Paul Manafort. — dcp (@dcp54466257) March 13, 2021

“likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.” coughbullshit — Zaggs (@Zaggs) March 13, 2021

…the most complex investigation EVER prosecuted by the Department of Justice?? Our DOJ is a joke. 🤡🤡🤡 — AnnaV (@perchance99) March 12, 2021

Most complex because they have no evidence this was an ‘insurrection.’ Worst theater performance in American history. — Shane 🙂 (@okayshane_) March 12, 2021

If it’s this complex, why then was there a rushed impeachment? — PackingSchmeat (@SchmeatPacking) March 13, 2021

But there was enough evidence to impeach Trump within 2 weeks🤡 — kimba (@Born_Free71) March 13, 2021

Meaning they’re desperately looking for an angle to mount what’s really a PR campaign. — TAYLOR LORENZ (@yankeexpatriate) March 13, 2021

OMG… WE NEED MORE TIME TO FIND SOME EVIDENCE! — Video’s for the PEOPLE (@vidz4thepeople) March 13, 2021

Translation…we need to find evidence of actual crimes that aren’t charges we dismiss against liberal activists all the time — Scott “Damnatio Memoriae Democraticae” (@ScottC20012) March 12, 2021

Don’t waste money prosecuting someone’s grandma that just walked around inside and left. Focus on those who assaulted the police or broke things. This investigation is becoming a farce. — Chris V (@ChrisV3141) March 13, 2021

Meaning, they can’t find evidence to support the democrat narrative of an insurrection. They need time to “find” it so the Dems can continue the optics of the Capital needing military protection. It was a massive protest & “some people did something” & those should be prosecuted — Cynthia (@CynthZee) March 12, 2021

The complexity is that since the rioters didn’t kill anyone, fire bullets, use weapons or even destroy much property, more mental gymnastics is needed to invent justifications for the over-charging of offenses. — @Jack (@tbdtbdtbd777) March 13, 2021

No. Either you have evidence or you don’t. You can’t keep holding people until you find that magic proof. — 🦋 (@NDandHB) March 13, 2021

This is nonsense. They’re signaling that they have few winnable cases. — Daddy Stovepipe (@Vapor_of_Vapors) March 13, 2021

Will they get around to investigating the shooting death? — Abraham Hayes (@VandaliaProject) March 13, 2021

I mean, as the truth comes out and we learned nobody was armed and Pelosi was the one that didn’t call in enough security… I’d think the left would want a delay. The 6th looks less and less like “another 9/11” every day, as disgusting as that was ever to say. — Karen Tifa (@KarenTifa) March 13, 2021

Look, we’re not supporting what happened on January 6, but if the government wants to keep the threats of further attacks on the Capitol of right-wing militia groups alive, it had better come up with a case quickly.

