As Breitbart reported, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told Senators during his confirmation hearings that he didn’t believe the attacks by left-wing extremists against the federal courthouse in Portland constituted “domestic terrorism” because, unlike the storming of the Capitol, they took place after office hours.

Antifa and other leftist extremists were back at the federal courthouse Thursday, and while they only vandalized the building and broke windows during office hours, they waited until after dark to try (again) to set the building on fire.

Leftists are sieging a federal building and trying to burn it down in Portland Where is the outrage? Where are the tears from Congress? Where are billboards from the FBI looking for the attackers?

pic.twitter.com/kgjVuNgMFw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 12, 2021

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

We were assured during the presidential debates that Donald Trump has an army of Proud Boys “standing by” awaiting his commands but that Antifa is “just an idea.”

So, is trying to set fire to a building with people inside domestic terrorism since it happened after regular office hours?

This is nuts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 13, 2021

Mostly peaceful fire. I mean the building IS still standing 🤦🏼‍♂️😂 — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) March 12, 2021

I think we need a new word. A riot used to be a spontaneous event that would break out amongst a crowd of frustrated people. This seems to be a nightly event. — Daz H (@Dazzzahhh) March 13, 2021

Seems like an insurrection… — Andy Derer (@AndyDerer) March 12, 2021

In my state arson of an occupied building is an offense in which officers are allowed o use lethal force in prevention of the act. — Jeff Sparks (@jeffsparks58) March 12, 2021

As long as it’s at night, it’s not terrorism. — 4tune Thief (@4tuneThief) March 12, 2021

Doesn’t count. It’s nightime. — A Yardman (@AYardman) March 12, 2021

Another day, another fire. — Overlordinc187 (@overlordinc1872) March 12, 2021

@cnn doesn’t care; no grinning white Catholic boy in MAGA hat involved. — R Willson (@RWillson5) March 12, 2021

A year straight of this. FBI nowhere to be seen — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ) (@BarnettforAZ) March 13, 2021

how did they plan this attack without Parler? — Wirra (@wirraone) March 12, 2021

All the fascists must be in Portland as all of Antifa is there to fight them. — Walter (@Walter60786745) March 12, 2021

It’s astounding how many people in the comments are defending this by saying 1) it’s not Antifa, and might even be the fault of right-wingers; 2) the building itself is made of stone, so they’re not really trying to burn it down, and 3) the fire looks fake, and look how easily it was put out.

Oh, and do you remember our post earlier about police in Portland kettling a group of rioters who were smashing up an apartment building? He’s a selection of what they confiscated:

Overnight on 12 March, #antifa gathered to riot in NW Portland. They began smashing up an apartment building before police quickly created a perimeter & boxed them in. Antifa were found carrying guns, knives, hammers & other weapons. 13 were arrested. https://t.co/f2WXZmVFBB pic.twitter.com/kq0uymBsj9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

