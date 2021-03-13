https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-cant-answer-illegal-aliens-test-positive-covid-released-actually-quarantine-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday couldn’t answer if illegal aliens who test positive for Covid and are released actually quarantine (hint: they don’t).

Americans who test positive for Covid are forced to quarantine and be tracked and traced by the US government but Covid-infected illegals can roam around without restrictions.

In fact, last summer a Florida couple was arrested for breaking quarantine after being videotaped by a property manager walking their dogs and “going about normal life functions.”

The young Florida couple was arrested and faced second-degree misdemeanor charges.

But illegal aliens are given carte blanche and can freely roam around as they live off of the largesse of the American taxpayer.

When confronted about Covid-infected illegal aliens, and asked if they actually quarantine, Psaki danced around the question.

