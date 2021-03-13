https://www.theblaze.com/news/rand-paul-dr-fauci-biden-covid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been one of the few politicians who has regularly questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci’s decision-making during the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” Paul once again blasted Fauci for his public health recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he spreads “noble lies.”

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham asked Paul, “Senator, you have been one of the few lawmakers to directly call out Dr. Fauci’s lies. Are people afraid to question him? And if so, why?”

Paul responded, “Well, it’s the science — and people are afraid of, you know, scientists, and he’s put on a pedestal.”

“But you have to remember that his lies are noble lies, Laura. He’s not telling you this because he’s a mean man,” the Kentucky senator continued. “He’s telling you this because he feels sorry for you because you don’t understand, and Americans aren’t smart enough to make informed decisions. So, he fashions himself some sort of Greek philosopher. He tells you these noble lies.”

Paul then tore apart Fauci for his “noble lies” about face masks.

“So, at first, he told you that all the masks don’t work. But he told you that because he wanted to protect the N-95 masks, which actually in a health setting do work,” Paul explained. “But then, later on, he said, all masks do work. But that’s also a lie also because, really only the N-95 masks work.”

“It’s a compilation of lies,” Paul said of Fauci. “But they’re all done to protect you because he doesn’t think you’re smart enough to make any of these decisions on your own.”

Paul then took aim at President Joe Biden for his coronavirus speech this week, where he told Americans they might be allowed to gather on Independence Day, which caused outrage online.

“Well to show you so far out of touch President Biden is, he said he’s going to let us get together with two or three people from our family July 4th,” Paul told Ingrham. “Has he not met anybody? Everybody is making their own decisions now. Where we are forced to comply with Dr. Fauci and his Faucisms, we do. But in private, most of us are doing what we want, when we want, and have been for a long, long time. We do try to take precautions.”

Paul then questioned whether COVID-19 lockdowns helped curb the spread of coronavirus.

“You can sequentially look at the date when each mandate was passed and when it got ratcheted up,” Paul said. “You can look at the incidence of the disease, and what you find is they were proportional, meaning the more mandates we got, the more disease we got.”

“The mandates did not cause the disease but there is no evidence the mandate slowed down the disease at all,” Paul added.

Paul then gave former President Donald Trump credit for the coronavirus vaccine rollout in “record time.”

“President Trump was criticized for a lot of things, but one thing he did do was shake things up in the bureaucracy. He didn’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” Paul noted. “I think President Trump’s personality actually did force the issue on the vaccine and probably helped it to get done in record time.”

Last summer, Paul challenged Fauci on several occasions about his coronavirus recommendations as a member of the president’s White House coronavirus task force.

“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy, and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul said last May. “I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make the decision. We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there’s not going to be a surge and that we can safely open the economy and the facts will bear this out.”

Last June, Paul accused Dr. Fauci of politicizing the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of this body of evidence about schools around the world shows there’s no surge,” Paul slammed Fauci. “All of the evidence shows it’s rare. I mean, we’re so politicized this and made it politically correct.”

