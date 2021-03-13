https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/republicans-pounce-ap-reports-that-republicans-have-seized-on-cuomo-harassment-allegations-to-try-to-distract-from-bidens-success/

Two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a number of sexual harassment allegations (but not because of his attempt to hide COVID-19 deaths from the feds). The Associated Press, though, had to find some balance to their piece on Cuomo, and thus added that Republicans have seized on the harassment scandal.

what *is* this shit??? this is real. pic.twitter.com/mCDQabOPCr — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 14, 2021

I assure you it’s real:https://t.co/NcTNMN4g3q — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 14, 2021

It’s real:

The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden’s early days in office. Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden’s success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party’s well-established advantage with female voters.

“… to distract from Biden’s success tackling the coronavirus pandemic”? Funny how the press doesn’t give daily body counts anymore as Biden and Kamala Harris build their vaccination program “from scratch.”

Taking a screengrab again just in case. pic.twitter.com/7pEVCtyaGs — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 14, 2021

Just breathtaking bullshit. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 14, 2021

Time is a flat circle.https://t.co/xghzaoiTsJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 14, 2021

Almost as if there’s a cookie cutter playbook for these journos — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 14, 2021

Republicans seized again. — Robert (@Ruhroe) March 14, 2021

I thought we pounced, are we seizing now?? — Dr. Chief Heretic, Neanderthal Hedge Fund Manager (@TheChiefHeretic) March 14, 2021

I still prefer “pounce.” Yes, absurd. — rojohnny (@rojohnny54) March 14, 2021

We seize! We pounce! — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) March 14, 2021

That’s so bad, they probably should have just ignored the story. It would be less embarrassing. — ConservativeLaw (@conservative34) March 14, 2021

Correction: The Democrats have seized on the scandal to distract from Cuomo killing 150,000 seniors in nursing homes. They are choosing the lesser of 2 evils so attention is not drawn to the much bigger scandal that could expose other governors and others involved. — Jules 🙂🌺🌴 (@003Jules) March 14, 2021

Exactly.

Gaslighting 101. — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) March 14, 2021

I wonder how much longer they can continue beclowning themselves before it has some real world effects. — Kevin (@TheWaikikian) March 14, 2021

See how easy the media can shape a narrative?

Just swap the words Democrat and Republican, success and failure.

The rest of the story doesn’t need editing and yet the whole world is somehow different. We are reading fiction in our papers every single day. — America First Coalition (@AFCoalition_) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Democrat governors have seized on the pandemic to keep schools closed and the public locked down.

