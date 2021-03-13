http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1B7-iFfwEMg/

In an interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, pro golfer Rory McIlroy hinted that Tiger Woods may soon be leaving the hospital only a bit more than two weeks after his serious car accident.

Woods was involved in a shocking, single-car accident on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles County, that left him with two broken legs. Woods was transported to a hospital for immediate surgery after first responders found him unconscious in his destroyed vehicle.

Except for one message to fans, Woods and his representatives have been silent. But now, McIlroy claims that he has spoken to the five-time Masters Tournament winner.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit,” McIlroy said on Tuesday’s Tonight Show.

“He’s doing better,” McIlroy added. “I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.

“But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy also said that even from his hospital bed, Tiger is still keeping up on golf.

“He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday,” McIlroy told Fallon. “And things didn’t quite go to plan, and he was the first one to text me and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ So even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat.”

After the accident, Woods was sent to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

