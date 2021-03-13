https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/rv-boom-rolls-2021-record-breaking-sales-expected/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Many industries were crushed during the virus pandemic, but RV manufacturers and dealers had an impressive 2020. The trend of camper buying among Americans appears to have rolled into the new year, with sales continuing to explode higher.

In January, RV companies shipped more than 45,000 campers, a 40% jump compared to last January. These manufacturers and some RV industry experts expect 2021 to be a record year, according to local news WSBT.

Elkhart, Indiana, the area known as the world’s RV capital, produces 80% of the global RV production worldwide. Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce CEO Levon Johnson said the Elkhart economy’s lifeblood is RV making, resulting in boomtimes for residents.

