WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) delivers opening remarks during a hearing about the recent OPM data breach in the dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. Office of Personnel Management Director Kathrine Archuleta said that the recent report that 18 million current, former government employees and people who applied for jobs had their personal data stolen is not confirmed and that only 4.2 million records had been breached. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he didn’t feel unsafe during the January 6 protest at the Capitol building. In a recent interview, Johnson said he never felt threatened even though thousands of people were marching on the Capitol.

He said he knew the people participating in the protest “loved their country and respected law enforcement.” Johnson also said he couldn’t say the same thing had the protest been led by BLM or Antifa.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump pose with statues inside the Rotunda after breaching the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - The demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

 (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters,” Johnson noted. “I might have been a little concerned.”

Johnson added people didn’t board up their storefront in case Joe Biden won. In a statement, he pointed out nearly 600 BLM and Antifa protests last year turned violent, resulting in 25 deaths and up to $2 billion in property damage.

