https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/stacey-abrams-pressuring-businesses-back-anti-voter-integrity-efforts-georgia/

Failed Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams is now trying to pressure businesses to denounce voter integrity efforts in Georgia.

It is critical the business community stand up for our democracy and denounce ongoing efforts to roll back the clock on voting rights. We must utilize our platforms now to speak up for those who are at risk of being silenced. #gapol https://t.co/BlQycpVYZ5 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 10, 2021

Breitbart News reported:

Stacey Abrams, a far-left activist desperate to enshrine cheat-by-mail into law, is pressuring Big Business to speak out against a number of voter integrity laws making their way through the Georgia legislature. TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You “There were businesses that were silent in the election for whatever reason. But there should be no silence from the business community when anyone in power is trying to strip away the right to vote from the people,” Not-Governor Abrams said on a call Tuesday with two extreme-left organizations that back cheat-by-mail. “There should be a hue and cry.”

Democrats know hat the only way they win Georgia is by allowing widespread voter fraud.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that over 400,000 ballots from the 2020 election still do not have legally required chain of custody documents.

Most of those ballots are for Joe Biden.

A voting registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams came under investigation in February for failing to follow state election deadlines in 2019.

Yahoo reported:

Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

