Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University recently said the COVID-19 lockdowns are “the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years,” adding that “lockdowns themselves impose great harm on people.”

“I stand behind my comment that the lockdowns are the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years. We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation,” said Bhattacharya. “At the same time, they have not served to control the epidemic in the places where they have been most vigorously imposed. In the US, they have – at best – protected the “non-essential” class from COVID, while exposing the essential working class to the disease. The lockdowns are trickle down epidemiology.”

Bhattacharya and two other scientists propose a “Focused Protection” plan as an alternative to strict lockdowns. The alternate plan is aimed at protecting older people, who are generally the most vulnerable to the virus. The plan also recommends that people who are not as vulnerable should be able to resume normal life and build immunity to the virus.

🔦 Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, a document from epidemiologists and public health scientists with “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies.” The declaration now has signatures from over 13,705 medical and public health scientists and 41,555 medical practitioners.

Dr. Anthony Fauci called the declaration “inappropriate, irresponsible, and ill-informed.”

