WASHINGTON, DC- Texas Rep. Michael McCaul (R) issued stern words of caution on Tuesday, warning that by summer there will be “probably somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country illegally.”

McCaul, appearing on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” slammed Joe Biden’s border policy, accusing him of creating a “humanitarian crisis.”

“President Biden says he wants us to be humane. He’s actually created a humanitarian crisis.

These poor children, they get trafficked all the way up that dangerous route. And now, we don’t have enough detention space to put them in, and then you’ve got the COVID crisis down there as well. I think they have created the Biden border crisis. They need to fix it,” McCaul said as reported in Breitbart News.

Earlier Tuesday on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria,” McCaul said that it was “easier to cross the border illegally into the United States” than it is to tour the United States Capitol after Biden has reversed nearly all of former President Trump’s immigration policies.





Newsmax reported that McCaul said:

“He’s allowing them to come in without applying in Mexico. The catch and release policies are gone now. He stopped the building of the wall.”

McCaul contrasted the halting of construction of the border wall with the razor-topped fence that has been constructed around the Capitol.

He also sharply criticized Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas for sending the wrong message to those who are thinking of entering the country illegally.

“When the secretary of Homeland Security says, you know, don’t come now but maybe come later, it sends exactly the wrong message,” McCaul told Maria Bartiromo.

“We’ve seen this move before when you interviewed me on the Rio Grande River during the Obama administration. We are now going back to that same era.”

On “The Story,” McCaul slammed the administration’s approach to the minors who are entering the country.

“I think it’s not only a threat to these children who are being exploited, but—and they know the laws in our country.

But it’s also a threat to Americans, this population coming in. Biden has cut off these agreements with Mexico, Central America, where they’d have to stay in Mexico to apply for asylum.

“And now, they’re—I’ve seen this before, Martha, and I predict this, by summer you’re going to see, as my governor just said, probably somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country illegally.

And as I’ve said before, it’s ironic that you can get into this country illegally easier than you can get a tour of this Capitol right behind me,” he told anchor Martha MacCallum.

This is nothing new for McCaul. In 2019, he wrote an op-ed on Fox News in which he slammed Democrats for blocking meaningful border legislation some 18 times from coming to the House floor for a vote.

He had accused Democrats back then of “playing politics with people’s lives” while the crisis at the southern border “worsens by the minute.”

Speaking to Bartiromo this week, McCaul expressed concern about the surge in illegals entering the country who are COVID-positive and the fact that even though tests for COVID are taking place, those people, due to “catch and release” are cut loose into the country.

“They test them and then release them onto the streets and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this policy,” McCaul said.

“It’s absolute chaos down there, Maria and it’s sad because we made a lot of success triumphs under the prior administration to secure the border which is so important, and I believe that Biden with the stroke of a pen has reversed all of this.”

McCaul said that Biden now owns the crisis at the border.

“Within a month, they’ve created a crisis at the border. These are very sophisticated traffickers. Maria, I was a federal prosecutor down there for many years. Their business, they know what they’re doing, they know what our policies and laws are.”

He also blasted the message being sent by the Biden administration, calling it “the worst.”

“It’s basically we’re open for business, come on in, and so now they’re dealing with the crisis at hand,” he said.

“You’ve seen how dangerous it can be. It puts these children at risk as well. But also, the bad actors that could come into the United States worries me, and the drugs and the potential terrorists. This is really sad to see in my home state and all along the southwest border.”

WASHINGTON, DC – Struggling with an influx of illegal immigrants answering his call at the border for eased immigration policies, the Biden administration was forced to re-open the child-only camp for illegals.

Conscious of the appearance as “kids in cages,” the administration plans to simply fly or bus more Central American migrants to homes throughout the United States.

By moving more immigrants away from the border and into the country, Biden is reportedly trying to make the false appearance that there is no border crisis.

He is also reportedly desperate not to appear to be keeping unaccompanied children in detention centers labeled as “children in cages” by his own party.

Coming soon to a neighborhood near you… Feds to Bus, Fly Surge of Biden‘s Migrants to U.S. Homes https://t.co/Ba9VUFbdPh via @BreitbartNews — 🇺🇸Jeff 🇺🇸 (@IBMrJeff) February 26, 2021

The Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Thursday stating its Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) has authorized to arrange transportation for unaccompanied children to sponsors inside the U.S.:

“(ORR) has authorized programs to pay transport fees for unaccompanied children (including airline tickets), including escort transport (where necessary by airline or ORR policy) in order to facilitate release of children to approved sponsors.

“ORR care providers are authorized to use program funds to purchase airline tickets in the event that a sponsor is not able to pay fees associated with commercial airfare, and a child’s physical release would be otherwise delayed.”

Feds to Bus, Fly Surge of Biden’s Migrants to U.S. Homes What say you?https://t.co/l6fgi7gwBS #borderrush — WYBN tv14 (@WYBNtv14) February 26, 2021

NumbersUSA policy director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart that the move is less about the backlog, and more about open borders:

“This isn’t about a backlog. This is about Biden’s policies creating a border surge … They’re getting exactly what we all knew they were going to get, which is more people coming across, including more unaccompanied children.

“So now they’re trying to figure out what to do with them because you know AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-NY)) and others are so unhappy with their ‘kids in containers’ policy that they’ve got to fly them away from the border, so nobody notices them.”

You would think all the states would be fighting this. Feds are going to bus and fly all these illegals to cities around country. Cities will not be able to fight this and citizens that have been waiting for government housing will be pushed to bottom of list. Not America first. https://t.co/4bTfg4YhWj — John Dicus (@dicus6) January 25, 2021

Jenks said that the Biden administration is trying to create a situation where open borders are the only alternative.

The complication the transportation of illegal migrant children across the country is trying to solve, she argues, is the appearance of a rush at the border.

This is the same strategy attempted by the Obama Administration:

“The administration wants open borders — they want anyone from around the world to come here as fast as they possibly can.”

Increasing number of unaccompanied children arriving at southern border setting off alarm bells for feds

The growing number of migrant children arriving alone at the US-Mexico border is raising alarm among officials scrambling to find enough space to shelter kids until they’… pic.twitter.com/nN1XWuyLHM — Shahid Khan (@Shahid11828) February 26, 2021

She points out that the resulting rush is forcing officials to hide the rush by moving the illegals away from the border and into the country:

“Former President Obama knows that because when he was flying the unaccompanied children all over the country, all hell broke loose and governors started complaining, and citizens started complaining. I don’t see how anyone with a memory…would call that a win.”

Yesterday Peppermint Patty said the “biden’s children’s migrant facilities” were opened because there are a great many migrant children WITHOUT parents. Then she turns around and says unlike the Trump administration, they are NOT TEARING CHILDREN AWAY FROM THEIR PATENTS. Huh? — FedUp (@FedUp37110442) February 25, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that the cost was not an issue in moving migrants away from the border.

Mayorkas was also considering using funds from the now-suspended border wall program for the transportation program.

He told ICE leadership:

“We need to prepare for border surges now. We need to begin making changes immediately. We should privilege action over cost considerations; do what is needed, and the department will work on funding afterward.

“ICE should increase the cadence of its transport and arrange for individuals to complete their processing and ATD’ing (alternatives to detention) at processing centers north of the border.”

Odd isn’t it how when Trump used these facilities they were called “concentration camps” but now that Biden is using the EXACT SAME places they’re called “migrant facilities for children”? Sounds so “civilized” and “humane” doesn’t it? Yeah right — FedUp (@FedUp37110442) February 25, 2021

Biden is attempting to avoid the appearance of immigrants flooding the border and being detained, especially migrant children.

The administration attacked President Trump and his administration for keeping “children in cages.”

Biden officials have been tasked with signaling to Central Americans that they will meet less restrictive policies than under the Trump Administration.

For example, on February 19, Mayorkas tweeted on the official Homeland Security Twitter site:

“For Dreamers who only know this country as home. For essential workers that power our communities. For families who have waited – apart – for far too long.

Reforming our immigration system will renew America’s promise: as a beacon of hope for a better life.”

“For Dreamers who only know this country as home. For essential workers that power our communities. For families who have waited – apart – for far too long. Reforming our immigration system will renew America’s promise: as a beacon of hope for a better life.” Secretary Mayorkas — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 20, 2021

The Washington Times reported last week that the administration is struggling to transport as many illegal immigrants into the country and away from the border as quickly as possible:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scrambling to find bigger airplanes and figure out more ground transport capacity for soaring numbers of illegal immigrants.”

Biden and Democrats have sounded a chorus of softening immigration enforcement since the campaign, and now they are struggling to deal with the rush while appearing in control. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that migrants should not come to the border now:

“We don’t — we have not had the time to put in place an immigration system, an immigration policy. We don’t have the processing we need at the border. Obviously, we’re continuing to struggle with facilities to ensure that we’re abiding by COVID protocols. So, this is definitely not the time to come.”

Biden is locking up migrant children. Will the world still care with Trump gone?. So, Moustafa, what’s the plan? What remedy do you suggest? The unaccompanied kids must be housed, fed, cared for…. your complaints don’t suggest remedy. https://t.co/vv2FlugGC9 — Bob Murdock (@rcdoc) February 24, 2021

Biden has recently been telling migrants that changes to immigration policy may take him six months before he can ease restrictions and allow migrants easier access across the border.

In the meantime, he must deal with the influx of hopeful illegals without appearing hard on immigration or soft on American workers.

I’m not going to argue semantics. It’s a detention center. Anything that is designed as such can be argued to be a prison. These are images of the Carrizo Springs detention center that we’re talking about. This is why I said your solution is functionally the same pic.twitter.com/7u3pUGvzvn — Eldritch (@EldritchProctor) February 23, 2021

—

