As the U.S. faces a surge in migrants along its southern border and the world continues contending with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that the Biden administration is withholding from his state crucial data recording the number of migrants caught at the border who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lone Star State “is responsible for fully reporting out anybody in our state who has COVID-19,” Abbott said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Biden administration has refused and failed to give to our state the total number of migrants who have COVID-19,” Abbott averred.

The governor said that officers told him that the Biden administration’s policies enrich and empower drug cartels as they profit by helping to smuggle people.

