The waxy automaton Joe Biden read a prepared national address last night on the one-year anniversary of the ChiCom World Health Organization’s declaration of the ChiCom Virus pandemic. His handlers chose this date for Biden to insist he saved the nation, despite the fact that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was conspiring with Red China dictator Xi Jinping to conceal the outbreak — until China was in a position to maximize the damage to the U.S. economy.

By extension, of course, China maximized the devastation not just to American lives and livelihoods but to those of other nations.

Last year, we published a link to the Great Barrington Declaration, a prophetic condemnation of the current lockdown strategies being mandated by many U.S. state governors and leaders around the world. The authors, infectious disease epidemiologists and scientists, noted, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

The Declaration concluded: “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”

Prophetic indeed — and the Declaration has been signed by 13,000 medical and health scientists and more than 41,000 healthcare practitioners.

One of the principal authors of that study, Stanford University Medical School professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, recently noted the lockdowns are the “biggest public health mistake we’ve ever made. … The harm to people is catastrophic.”

He reiterated this week: “Lockdowns are the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years. We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation. At the same time, they have not served to control the epidemic in the places where they have been most vigorously imposed. In the US, they have — at best — protected the ‘non-essential’ class from COVID, while exposing the essential working class to the disease. The lockdowns are trickle down epidemiology.”

As I noted again yesterday in my condemnation of Swamp Doctor Anthony Fauci, nobody should be listening to anything he says, and “never again should we quarantine the most healthy among us and shutter businesses across the nation.”

