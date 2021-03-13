https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2021/03/13/the-number-one-way-you-can-fight-the-coup/

Don’t Buy ANYTHING Made In China

China has declared war on the West, primarily the United States, whether you want to admit it or not. They have just killed a half million Americans with the CCP virus. They have seriously damaged our economy. The CCP has stolen our manufacturing plants, our jobs, and our livelihoods.

They are developing more bioweapons, and have infiltrated our government, our universities, and our corporations.

It’s time to fight back.

One of the most important things you can do RIGHT NOW is to stop buying ANYTHING, and we mean ANYTHING, made in China. This is their weakness.

