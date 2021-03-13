http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GboxRnqg92M/the-week-in-pictures-royal-stimulus-edition.php

So Gov. Cuomo looks to be headed for grope therapy sessions with Al Franken and Harvey Weinstein, while Harry and Meghan are giving whole new meaning to “royal pain in the ass.” Are they just competing for attention with a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is beyond the imagination of the wildest central banker on a bender at an open bar. And no, I did not have Pepe LePew on my cancel culture Bingo card this week.

Never forget.

That’s because Trump will be president again in 2025.

Headlines of the week:

Blast from the past.

This is either a serious dilemma or the greatest day ever.

And finally. . .  a slight variation, because topical!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...