So Gov. Cuomo looks to be headed for grope therapy sessions with Al Franken and Harvey Weinstein, while Harry and Meghan are giving whole new meaning to “royal pain in the ass.” Are they just competing for attention with a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is beyond the imagination of the wildest central banker on a bender at an open bar. And no, I did not have Pepe LePew on my cancel culture Bingo card this week.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . a slight variation, because topical!