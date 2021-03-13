https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/us-army-targeting-gen-flynn-phony-emoluments-clause/

The Witch Hunt continues against Trump supporters.

Now, it’s the US Army targeting General Michael Flynn over the phony “emoluments” clause.

The Washington Post reported:

The Defense Department’s internal watchdog has concluded a long-delayed investigation into Michael Flynn, defense officials said Friday, sending its findings to the Army in a case that could bring tens of thousands of dollars in financial penalties for President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser. TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You The investigation focuses on Flynn’s acceptance of money from Russian and Turkish interests before joining the Trump administration, a potential violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause. With few exceptions, U.S. officials, including retired service members like Flynn, are prohibited from accepting money or gifts from foreign governments. Flynn retired from the Army as a three-star general in 2014. The inspector general’s investigation, opened in April 2017, was put on hold for more than three years amid a broader scandal that included a criminal investigation of Flynn by the Justice Department — part of what would become the investigation of Trump’s first presidential campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election led by former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III.

The Supreme Court dismissed a similar case against President Trump in January because he was no longer in office.

CNN reported:

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a case concerning whether former President Donald Trump violated provisions of the Constitution that bar a president from profiting from a foreign government. The court instructed the lower courts to wipe away previous lower court opinions that went against Trump because he is no longer in office.

Flynn was no longer a general when he worked with a foreign government.

But the US Army still wants to get him on the “emoluments” clause?

Of course, the real crimes were committed against General Flynn by Deep State actors in the intelligence community.

The Deep State then went into full cover-up mode:

While President, Trump gave General Flynn a full pardon:

The Witch Hunt never ends!

