(ZEROHEDGE) – Tom Cruise’s mansion, located in Telluride, Colorado, has just been listed on the market for $39.5 million. The actor’s 10,000-square-foot stone-and-cedar home features 320 acres and amenities for an adrenalin junky.

WSJ first reported Cruise’s home went on the market this week. Listing agents Eric Lavey of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and his colleague Dan Dockray said seven years ago, the property, packed with dirt bike and snowmobile track and complex network of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and all-terrain vehicle, had a non-public listing value of around $59 million.

For whatever reason, Cruise and his agents are taking a 33% haircut from the non-public listing seven years ago. Perhaps, but not mentioned in the WSJ article, the timing of today’s sale comes as city dwellers are fleeing to rural communities.

