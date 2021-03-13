https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/13/townhalls-julio-rosas-spent-time-at-the-border-and-says-this-is-definitely-a-crisis/

President Biden and press secretary Jen Psaki have both refused to acknowledge that what’s happening at the southern border constitutes a “crisis” (probably because it’s happening after they pretty much sent out invitations):

Townhall’s Julio Rosas has spent some time at the border and is finding the truth to be something the Biden administration won’t want to have widespread exposure:

As for a “crisis,” Rosas says that’s the case by any objective definition of the term:

There are now more migrants in detention facilities (“cages” is what the media called them when Trump was in office) than there were during the previous administration.

But of course the current administration won’t use the word “crisis”:

