Former President TrumpDonald TrumpPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones threatened to throw her off stage: report MORE on Friday made an appearance at a dog rescue fundraiser his daughter-in-law Lara Trump Lara TrumpWave of Senate retirements puts GOP ranks on defense Why Congress must invoke the 14th Amendment now Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE was involved with at the former president’s private Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump gave an impromptu speech at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event, which aimed to raise $500,000 to bring 500 dogs from China to the U.S., the group’s founder and president told a local NBC affiliate.

“I’m with you 100 percent. We had many meetings in the White House and the Oval Office having to do with saving and helping dogs!” Trump said on stage while sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Video of Trump’s appearance was tweeted out by WPTV NewsChannel 5’s T.A. Walker.

President Trump makes surprise appearance at animal rescue fundraiser. More at https://t.co/j4AOiStqCD@bdrr pic.twitter.com/J4yai8cAbU — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 12, 2021

Along with speaking about the dogs, Trump remarked on stage about Lara Trump possibly running for Senate.

Lara Trump has reportedly weighed a bid to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrSenate confirms Michael Regan as EPA chief Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain Wave of Senate retirements puts GOP ranks on defense MORE (R) in North Carolina in 2022, though has not made any official announcement.

“I don’t know, you’re running for the Senate. I hear she’s going to run for the Senate,” former President Trump told attendees Friday.

Trump plans to play an active role in the 2022 midterms and has already thrown his support behind a number of Republicans, including some challenging GOP lawmakers who criticized him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

