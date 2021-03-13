https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-trump-made-appearance-big-dog-ranch-rescue?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance during a fundraising event held at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue President and founder Lauree Simmons informed WPTV NewsChannel 5 that the objective for the event, aiming to raise funds for dog rescue, was to raise half a million dollars.

Simmons, impacted by photos of the Chinese dog meat market trade, wants to launch a rescue mission to extract more than 500 dogs from China by airplane, according to the outlet.

During his remarks Trump expressed his support, saying “what you’re doing is so important. It’s so great and so important and I’m with you 100%,” Trump said while speaking to the group.

