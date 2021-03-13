https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-military-focuses-on-attacking-tucker-carlson-while-new-air-force-war-game-shows-u-s-could-lose-fast

The U.S. Military, under the leadership of Democrat President Joe Biden, has repeatedly attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the last couple of days for daring to call out America’s ability to win wars if it does not prioritize the right things.

Carlson’s comments come at the same time that the results from a recent “highly classified war game” leaked this week that showed “if the U.S. military doesn’t change course” quickly “that we’re going to lose fast,” Air Force Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote told Yahoo News.

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said midweek. “While China’s military becomes more masculine … our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine. It’s out of control, and the Pentagon’s going along with this. Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

Biden administration officials in the U.S. Military launched repeated attacks against Carlson over his criticism from official government social media accounts and from the Department of Defense’s .gov website. As Carlson noted in his response to the Biden’s administration’s highly controversial attacks, the U.S. Military is supposed to be “the purest meritocracy that we had” and “no country can survive if its Armed Forces become a tool of a specific political party.”

“Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in US Military,” the Department of Defense stated in piece, which said that Carlson was perhaps attempting to compensate for something because he might “feel like” he has “something to prove.”

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker then posted to the U.S. Space Command’s official government Twitter account an attack on Carlson, suggesting that Carlson’s criticisms were not valid because they were “made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

“And so he was talking specifically about pregnant women in the armed forces today, and how it makes us less lethal and less fit and less ready. Let me tell you where he’s wrong,” Stalker claimed.

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

Stalker was later called out by retired Gunnery Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps Jessie Jane Duff over his weight. “Also, do you exceed the @USMC weight standards Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker @US_SpaceComCSEL?” Duff wrote on Twitter. “Or did the camera add 20 pounds?”

Stalker responded by posting photographs of himself working out on the official U.S. government account, claiming that he is an “armature powerlifter” and that these photos “present a better camera angle.”

Semper Fi GySgt. Like you, I maintain our service standards. I’m also an amateur powerlifter, so I do fall about 10 lbs short of my max. I appreciate your concern and continued love of our Corps. Here are a few recent pictures that present a better camera angle. pic.twitter.com/b49fdWq1Os — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 13, 2021

Then a segment of the U.S. Marines — II MEF Information Group — directly called out Carlson on its official government Twitter account, writing: “Get right before you get left, boomer.”

II MEF Information Group then responded to criticism of its highly controversial post by writing: “Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant.”

Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

Brian Russell, Commanding Officer, II MEF Information Group, responded to another tweet calling out Tucker Carlson by writing: “Twitter is just full of these great responses today.”

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway noted: “Someone suggested alerting commanding officer Brian Russell to the embarrassing attacks from the @iimigofficial on US journalists who critique identity politics. You will perhaps not be surprised to learn he’s all in on the attacks, too.”

Someone suggested alerting commanding officer Brian Russell to the embarrassing attacks from the @iimigofficial on US journalists who critique identity politics. You will perhaps not be surprised to learn he’s all in on the attacks, too. https://t.co/qqtspKZ7WU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 14, 2021

