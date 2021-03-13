https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/undoing-american-greatness-equality-utah-jazz-gates-foundation-offer-non-white-scholarships/

Obama’s racial profiling moved the country backward in race relations.

America voted in its first black American President in 2008. The whole country celebrated that it had come so far since the days of the Southern Democrat slave owners. But the Obama Administration promoted Black Lives Matter and other anti-white discriminatory groups and thinking. He moved America backward on race relations.

Today it is acceptable to discriminate against white Americans.

The Utah Jazz recently created a scholarship only for students of color. White students are not eligible:

The Utah Jazz Thursday announced that applications for full-ride college scholarships are now open — 30 of them, to be exact after 30 wins so far this season. This year, every Jazz win equates to a scholarship for an underrepresented student of color. The program, announced earlier this year, is a new initiative and even includes wins from the preseason. TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You “It’s something you’re proud of,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Thursday.

The Gates Foundation also practices discriminatory activities by offering college scholarships to non-whites only with its Gates Millennium Scholars Program. This program discriminates against white Americans as its goal:

Reducing financial barriers for African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American and Hispanic American students with high academic and leadership promise who have significant financial need. Increasing the representation of these target groups in the disciplines of computer science, education, engineering, library science, mathematics, public health and the sciences, where these groups are severely underrepresented.

It’s long past time that the country remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s famous words, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

