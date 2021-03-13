https://100percentfedup.com/video-reporter-calls-out-biden-for-outrageous-policy-of-releasing-covid-positive-illegals-into-the-us/

During a White House press briefing last week, Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki couldn’t answer if illegal immigrants test positive and then are released to quarantine “wherever”.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has been a superstar during the White House press conferences. He continues to ask important questions about the border chaos.

Peter Doocy: “…Based on what you have said before in our understanding of the policy, it’s just guidance that these migrants who test positive many of them are instructed you should go and quarantine and isolate. Do you know, does the administration know, how many actually do, versus how many actually just go off to wherever?”

It’s clear that Doocy knows the answer to the question he just asked and that Psaki acknowledges it as an “important” question. Doocy is calling attention to the fact that covid-positive illegals are being released into the US to travel to “wherever.” The illegal gets an ankle bracelet and then is released into the US. Psaki doesn’t include that important detail in her response to Doocy’s question.

New York Post reports and confirms Biden’s outrageous policy:

​The number of migrants testing positive for the coronavirus before being released into the US by the Border Patrol is surging, almost doubling the amount from last week, according to a report. ​​

Felipe Romero, a spokesman for Brownsville, Texas, said 185 migrants rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station showed they were infected with COVID-19, ​up from the 108 who tested positive last week, Fox News reported Monday.

Since Jan. 25, 1,553 individuals have been tested for coronavirus after crossing the US border there, he said.

​​Romero said there’s little that Brownsville can do to restrict the migrants from ​traveling beyond Texas other than advising them to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety precautions and quarantine.

Migrants who were once held ​in border camps while they were being processed in the courts for entry are no longer detained as part of the Biden administration rolling back former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Notice that Psaki delivers a load of “word salad” in the video below to dodge the question. Her job is to baffle everyone with her BS answer when she knows what’s going on.

Jen Psaki: Well, I just wanted to convey because I knew you were asking a good question here. That’s the very specific processes that are taken for each scenario…um, and certainly, there are with these in with the individuals who are coming across alternatives who are treated with again noted sometimes ankle bracelets as they come across while they’re waiting for adjudication of their cases. Those are the steps that are taken. Those are the recommendations that are made…and I just noted that testing is…there’s a proposal for testing all of these individuals as they come across…so that’s what our policy processes are. Still, in terms of specific data and numbers, I would certainly refer you to CBP, or I’m happy to talk to them as well…”

Governor Abbott calls out the Biden administration for playing coy with knowing that once they got rid of the Trump restrictions, there would be chaos at the border:

