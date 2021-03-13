https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fcc-designates-chinese-firms-threats/

The Federal Communications Commission designated five Chinese Communist Party-linked tech firms as “national security threats.”

Among the companies targeted by the ban are Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology Co.

“Such designations, which will extend to subsidiaries and affiliates of the targeted entities, are required under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019,” South China Morning Post notes.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) highlighted how telecommunications products from and services provided by the aforementioned companies posed “an unacceptable risk to US national security or the security and safety of US persons.”

“This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to US national security or the security and safety of Americans,” FCC acting chief Jessica Rosenworcel said.

