On January 6th, 2021, Ashli Babbitt, a 14 year Air Force Veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer.

The Capitol Police continue to hide details of her shooting death from the American public.

It was the only shooting incident at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Officer who shot Ashli Babbit reportedly said Ashli’s backpack factored into him killing her.

But what was actually inside Ashli’s backpack?

So does wearing a backpack give an officer an excuse to shoot you dead now?

In a public statement made by the Police Officers’ Attorney, Mark Schamel, he states the backpack Ashli was wearing compounded the Officers fears.

In the same statement, he directly contradicts himself by saying he could not see the three uniformed officers, only a hallway full of people. He also couldn’t see how far the hallway extended. If he could see Ashli Babbitt was wearing a backpack, he could see the three uniformed officers within the direct vicinity of her.

So what is the truth?

The Officer clearly states Ashli’s backpack compounded his fears and led to his decision to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt. Due to the slight chance that there might be a bomb or a weapon of some sort, he chose to be the judge, jury, and executioner based upon a what-if scenario.

So what did Ashli Babbitt have in her backpack?

Was it a bomb or a weapon of mass destruction? Maybe a chemical weapon or high-capacity firearm?

It was a wool sweater and a scarf.

Ashli Babbitt was killed for carrying a wool sweater and a scarf.

