UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

First, Democrats pushed through the $2 trillion COVID relief bill by using reconciliation. Next, they started a campaign to convince the American people that the bill was made in their best interest.

Since Republicans pointed out the lack of bipartisanship and highlighted how the bill could have been improved had they been given more of a say, Democrats attempted to create a distraction. This distraction started with a series of advertisements from the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee.

On Friday, the first ad was released. It was designed to support Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D), who only won his seat by less than 12,000 votes.

This follows comments from Biden to House Democrats in early March when he said he regrets not taking a “victory lap” after the passage of the 2009 “Recovery Act.” He noted they paid the price when the Democrats lost 60 House seats in the following election.

However, the ads — along with a recently announced two-year multi-million dollar campaign blitz funded by a liberal super-PAC — launched while, as the video itself states, hundreds of millions of Americans are still struggling.

The DCCC said that these videos are just “the first of many investments that are intended to highlight the Democrats’” so-called “victory.”

Meanwhile, the White House has planned an all-out PR blitz to promote the newly signed COVID-19 relief package. On Friday, administration officials announced the PR move, which starts with trips to multiple states to push popularity for Democrats.

Several lawmakers strongly opposed the bill and cited it as funding for radical left projects and not for the benefit of the American people. Meanwhile, critics said the administration’s push to gain more support is a “desperate attempt” to hold on to seats in Congress come primary season.

