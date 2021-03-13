https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/youtube-blacklists-30000-videos-claims-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation/

(BREITBART) – Google-owned video platform YouTube has reportedly removed more than 30,000 videos that the Masters of the Universe claim made misleading or false claims about coronavirus vaccines over the last six months.

AXIOS reports that YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez has revealed that YouTube has removed more than 30,000 videos that it claims made misleading or false claims about coronavirus vaccines in the last six months, providing the first release of numbers on the topic.

YouTube began including vaccination misinformation in its COVID-19 medical misinformation policy in October 2020.

