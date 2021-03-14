https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/03/2020-election-fraud-charges-in-multiple-states/











So far, at least 8 cases involving multiple instances of alleged voter fraud in 2020 and other recent elections have been brought in Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Northern California and Mississippi.

Five people in Wheaton, Illinois were recently charged with multiple crimes involving election fraud during the 2020 general election.

The DuPage State Attorney’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office coordinated investigations into 32 cases of alleged election fraud.

Several of the cases allege that the suspect illegally cast ballots on behalf of other people.

Other counts allege that voters claimed they lived in the county for more than six months, as required to vote, when that they did not.

Earlier, we reported on multiple charges being filed against a Justice of the Peace and others in Texas for vote harvesting during a 2018 county primary election.

Also, four people, including two city council members were recently indicted by a grand jury for alleged election fraud related to a May 2020 special election in Paterson, New Jersey. [add link to other story in drafts]

Additionally, Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) is reportedly under investigation for voter fraud in connection with his service as board chairman of a voter registration organization founded by Democrat activist Stacy Abrams. Abrams lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, although she refused to concede.

A former U.S. Congressman, Michael “Ozzie” Myers (D-Penn.), was charged in July with a scheme to “stuff” ballot boxes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 primary elections. He reportedly conspired with and bribed a former Judge of Elections, who pled guilty to adding fraudulent votes to the voting machine (“ringing up votes”).

Fulton County, Georgia’s election board is reportedly under investigation by the Secretary of State for election “sloppiness” and weaknesses in election management. That, after the election board voted to remove its elections director in the wake of his handling of the 2020 elections.

And finally, two more new election fraud cases reported by The Epoch Times: the mayor of a northern California city reportedly resigned last week after pleading guilty to election fraud charges.

And, a Mississippi judge ordered a new runoff election after more than three-quarters of the absentee ballots were found invalid in a June 2020 Democratic runoff election, says The Epoch Times. A notary was arrested in that case.

Fight improper government surveillance. Support Attkisson v. DOJ and FBI over the government computer intrusions of Attkisson’s work while she was a CBS News investigative correspondent. Visit the Attkisson Fourth Amendment Litigation Fund. Click here.











Share this: Twitter

Facebook

