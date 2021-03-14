https://www.oann.com/43000-still-under-water-boil-notice-in-jackson-miss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=43000-still-under-water-boil-notice-in-jackson-miss

March 14, 2021

At least 43,000 homes and structures are still without clean water in Mississippi’s capital. Residents said they are still using bottled water for bathing, cooking and drinking.

This came after Jackson officials said they feel confident water service has been largely restored throughout the city. Freezing weather led to infrastructural damage to pipes and water pressure in the area.

The city must submit 120 clean water samples from various locations for two consecutive days in order to deem the area’s water clean.

In the meantime, work continues to restore water pressure.

“We’re not done yet. Yes, you may have gotten your water restored,” Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said. “Our objective right now is to get the water boil notice lifted, but now the real work starts.”

Jackson officials said they plan to send out their water samples in the coming days.

