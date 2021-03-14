https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/a-germaphobes-take-on-covid-19

Just to be clear, I’m not a germaphobe anymore. But I was raised to be one. I was in ICU as an infant and sick a lot as a child so it made some sense back then. Growing up as the only kid in the lunchroom with a HandiWipe in her lunchbag, I knew about germs. It became like my super power. I used to brag, “I can follow a germ from here to the Great Wall of China,” a flippant cliché that took on ironic meaning when the China Virus hit our shores. Maybe it’s this “super power” that helped me see the incredible futility of wearing masks and gloves and bubbles and whatnot. By the time Americans got around to masking up in Spring of 2020, I’d shed all of those accoutrements as worthless. But it goes deeper than that. Much deeper!

Take It From an ex-Germaphobe



“Covid is the chickenpox of our day.” That’s what I told Michael way back in March 2020. “Get it and get over it. Go on with your life.” That’s always been my philosophy towards C-19. As the virus weakens, herd immunity strengthens and successful treatments ( NOT THE VAX! ) become available, I still believe this. You’re going to get it, sooner or later. You may’ve already had it and just thought, “Well that was a weird kind of flu.” So when I see my friends still living in dreary isolation, when I see a cotton bandana-over-the-mouth regarded as equal to a Hazmat suit…my anger at the CDC and WHO idiocy seethes. Oh, the medical community brainwashed us well!!! Just like heart disease, they imply that if we get C-19, it’s our fault. That one time our mask slipped. That one time we went to the grocery store instead of ordering online. That one time we hugged a friend. It only takes one “mistake.” It’s our fault if we get the virus they engineered. Conversely, they also imply that if you don’t get C-19, pat yourself on the back! You did everything right. You’re smarter than a microscopic virus. Here’s a lollypop. We might let you celebrate Independence Day.

I recently watched a double-masked YouTuber who proudly preclaims, “We musht be vigilant” then rip down his mask and share a bowl of soup from a street vendor with another man. Talk about eating out of a petri dish…but he never saw the irony nor the hypocrisy as he proudly re-masked up after they both drank out of the bowl. Damn! Seriously!?! Take it from this born-and-raised germaphobe…it’s bullshit wrapped in stupidity with a Big Red Bow of blame on top and people are dying of depression and suicide because they swallowed this load of tripe. Oh, it just creams my corn.

The Mail Will Drive You Mad



It was the mail that ended my very brief stint of wearing mask and gloves. During the initial hysteria in early 2020, the USPS delivering our mail was the worst moment of my day. Major trigger. I had to suit up with gloves and Lysol and take pathological care because, with Michael’s lung disease, we feared (for no reason, actually) that he wouldn’t survive Covid on top of Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis. I didn’t want to lose my husband so I drew on my childhood super power and briefly went full on germaphobe. Say you get the mail with gloves on. Then you open the envelope, take off the glove and carefully pluck out the letter or bill with your clean bare hand. Who knows whom touched that bill! The envelope is obviously filthy, but what about the contents of the envelope? What about the interior pages of that Signals catalog. You may throw away the box from Amazon, but what about the contents of that box!?! You can’t spray paper with Lysol. It ruins it. (You could put library books on the shelf in a hot dryer to disinfect them, like my mom did, but it kinda ruins ’em.) If you really follow every infinitesimally small step of the germ or virus or protozoa trail logically…you are screwed! Not even the most pathologically germaphobic regimen of cleanliness is foolproof unless you work in a lab and well! Even laboratories have oopsies, goofs and leaks. Wuhan proved that.

Blame: It Must Be Assigned



BLAME: It must be assigned. When you grow up in a narcissistic family as I did, one of the biggest lessons you learn is simply this: When I got sick, even as an adult, my family would ask me, “What did you do wrong?” When my father had a cancer relapse, he would make lists of all the things he did wrong that “caused” the relapse even though it’s easily traced back to the contaminated SV40 polio vaccine he received as a child. Blame gives the illusion of control. That’s what it’s all about. Control of self and control of others to mitigate the terrifying vulnerability of living in this cockeyed world. When I finally escaped that toxic environment, it was a shock to see people not slinging blaming when they were diagnosed with cancer. Not assigning blame if their kid caught a cold. People saying puzzling things like, “Ah well, mistakes happen.” What does that even mean!?! My background makes me I’m acutely aware of the implied message from Fauci, Pedodent Bidan and the Mainstream Media that you can actually prevent yourself from catching the virus, if only you do X, Y and Z perfectly. If that is true, then the opposite is also true: It is your fault if you get sick. See? Blame! It must be assigned! And since we’re not allowed to blame the true on-the-record authors of the virus and the vaccine-of-death (which is actually why the virus was engineered; it’s all about the vax), then the people must be blamed. It’s our fault if we get sick. Tut, tut. We just lost our 4th of July BBQ privileges.

Pedodent Gloom and Doom



How’s about we stop blaming the victims and put the blame where it belongs!? But that’s not what Pedodent Bidan’s speech was about on Thursday night. Frankly, I couldn’t stand to watch it. Just peeked and scanned the transcript. Hey! I’m having a very nice day here and don’t want it ruined. I’ve never heard anything so inculcated to instill depression, gloom and hopelessness in my born days. Sure, he said the opposite but his black funerial suit and woe-is-us tone screamed what he actually meant. He wallows in the glory of the virus, the misery, the death, the control, the shame, the guilt. He’s getting off on the power of attempting to remove our freedoms. He’s loving this to his bones. The more people off themselves, the better he likes it. Then, if we’re vewwy vewwy good and obey that Little Fucker Führer Fauci, we might get to have a BBQ on Fourth of July if the gods sipping nectar and ambrosia, mask free, on Mount Washington smile down upon us. How dare they!?! I will go wherever I want and do whatever I want and eat whatever I want with whomever I want. I know what is to live under tyranny. It sucks! I will never acquiesce to it again. We all knew immediately that Bidan’s tantalizingly just-out-of-reach and ironic offer of Independence Day was all bullshit anyways. Narcissists always move the goalpost. You can kill yourself trying to be perfect as they define it but you’ll never attain it. They always redefine perfection (only for you; not themselves). They always move the goalpost.

They imply that our freedom is in their gift elevating themselves equal to God. Uh-oh. As Helene Hanff wrote, “They’ll burn for it, mark my words.” No, God gave us our Freedom and we foolishly relinquished a morsel of it in 2020 out of concern for our lives and love for our families, but it’s not too late to seize it again! The government doesn’t dole out Freedom. That is not within their sphere of power. We are born endowed with our God-given Freedom if only we’ll use it. So shed those ridiculous mask and gloves. Go out like a normal person and live your normal life. Hug your friends. Kiss puppy dogs. Do whatever you want to do. Hey! Why not have a barbecue now!?! You may get sick, yes. You may catch a sniffle. Or the flu. Or C-19 which, Ladies, will cause the heaviest monthly cycle of your entire life! (No, you don’t have fibroids.) Your immune system has been weakened by the perfectly useless lockdown. Even if you get sick, odds are you’ll survive just fine and come out of it with a better immune system than you have now in isolation. Tell ya a little story. I was recently in a hospital for five hours and never wore a mask. Wanna know something? Not one nurse nor doctor there said one word to me. You see, they know it’s all bullshit too! Phooey on being a germaphobe. It may feel comforting but that’s all it does. Soothe fear. GET. OVER. IT. Now go out there and live-live-LIVE!!!

