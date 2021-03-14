https://justthenews.com/government/security/where-border-wall-now

Construction on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border abruptly came to a halt soon after President Biden entered office.

The day he was inaugurated, Biden issued a proclamation to stop construction on the border wall started by the Trump administration.

Four hundred and sixty-four miles of the new border wall had been built, but the Biden administration is looking to end its construction for good.

Sharyl Attkisson went to the southern border on her show, “Full Measure After Hours,” to see the current state of the wall.

Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels said the border wall “was a 24-hour operation. This thing was lit up. You couldn’t tell it was day or night out here. And people were coming and going, fencing, cranes, big, huge equipment … To build the wall. It’s all gone.”

“They haven’t filled the six-foot trenches, they left the equipment out there, they left the wood out there,” Dannels continued. “It’s just halted … And you can see around, it’s a ghost town. The only thing moving out here is the cartels.”

Kelly Glenn-Kimbro, whose family owns 15,000 acres along the Mexican border east of Douglas, Ariz., said the border wall construction stopped ‘literally the 21st of January … The contractors were ordered to stop putting up any more wall. And they honored that.”

However, with the wall incomplete, many more illegal immigrants are crossing the border.

As for the number of illegal immigrants crossing her land now compared to last year, Glenn-Kimbro said, “Ten a week a year ago and now 50 a night.”

“If we run into them on the ranch, we ask them, ‘Why are you coming?’ And they say it’s to get amnesty. So, that’s a new deal.”

Glenn-Kimbro opposes the building of the border wall, part of which was constructed on her family’s ranch land. “It was a lot of money for a structure … whereas we felt presence of human law enforcement was better,” she said.

“If they’re not allowed to put up anymore wall, which I’m all for not putting up any more wall, they need to be allowed to restore and reclaim the land that they had prepared to put up the wall,” Glenn-Kimbro added.

The Biden administration has still not addressed whether it will draw the wall construction to a tidier and more secure close.

Roads were also built along the border wall during its construction, which helped cut Border Patrol’s response time by car, but is now also making it more convenient for cartels to come through.

“Now we have a very nice road with no fencing whatsoever that they had removed,” Cochise County Sheriff’s Sergeant Timothy Williams said.

”Now it’s another avenue of the illegals and the cartel to exploit us on the U.S. side, and how they can get more product and human smuggling in the United States.”

Over a week ago, 13 people were killed in California when their SUV collided with a large truck just north of the Mexico border. Border officials say they think the victims were illegal immigrants smuggled with dozens of others through a hole in a rundown section of border fence.

