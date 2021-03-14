https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/03/14/abc-fears-border-issue-will-distract-bidens-covid-bill

As President Biden set to make a victory tour through states with Senate races coming up to promote the passage of his pork-filled COVID relief bill, ABC’s Good Morning America shared their fear that the child migrant “issue” on the southern border would distract people. At the same time on Sunday, the network covered up how the bill had a trio of business tax hikes rounding out at roughly $60 billion hidden inside it.

As ABC started to talk about the relief package, their initial instinct was to boast about Biden’s victory tour. “President Biden tomorrow sets off on what the White House calls a ‘help is here tour’ to promote the COVID relief package,” announced co-anchor Eva Pilgrim as she handed it off to White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks.

“Yeah, this is a coordinated cross-country publicity tour,” Parks touted. “The President and First Lady up and down the east coast next week. President Biden himself traveling to Pennsylvania and Georgia. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman, they’re headed out to Nevada. All four of them next week hitting seven states.”

Parks eventually admitted that “more than half of those do have open and competitive Senate races next year,” but dismissed the blatant politics play because “the White House says the goal is just to talk to Americans, educate people about benefits in the new law that might be available to them.”

Following Parks’ defense of Biden’s apparent campaign tour for Democrats, Pilgrim shared the concern that the tour might “be overshadowed by what’s happening right now at the U.S./Mexico border.” Parks confirmed Pilgrim’s fears by noting “that’s entirely possible.”

But Parks tried her best to distance Biden from the crisis his open borders pronouncements caused at the southern border. She described the situation as a “massive humanitarian issue” but reserved the “crisis” label the “political” ramifications.

Adding: “Just last night, the secretary of Homeland Security directed FEMA to start helping at the border with sheltering and caring for unaccompanied minors. According to the customs and border protection, more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors stopped at the border last month alone.”

Meanwhile, if it were a Republican president, they would be crying about how the “Help is Here Tour” was a distraction from “the crisis on the border.” Of course, she also refused to admit Biden was keeping kids in cages.

Moments later, co-anchor Dan Harris and chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl shared their fears that border “mess” would result in Biden’s victory tour getting “overshadowed” (Click “expand”):

HARRIS: Politically speaking, what’s the main goal in your view of this “help is here tour,” and what’s your take on this question we just asked MaryAlice about whether the whole thing might be overshadowed by what’s going on at the border? KARL: Well first, the situation at the border, Dan, is a mess, and there’s real concern within the Biden administration that it’s going to get worse. That’s why they’re dispatching FEMA. So, that’s a big concern.

“Look, this is a $1.9 trillion relief bill,” Karl added, desperate to promote Biden where he could. “In terms of sheer dollars, this is bigger than anything that was done through the entire eight years of the Obama/Biden administration. So, Biden wants to get out there, and he wants to get Kamala Harris out there, and his cabinet out there.”

Karl claimed the President “wants to make sure the people understand what is in this bill,” yet neither Biden nor the liberal media would mention the tax hikes.

“Democrats snuck a handful of surprise tax hikes on corporations in President Biden’s sweeping coronavirus relief package that combined are worth more than $60 billion,” as Fox Business reported last Thursday. Noting: “[C]itics suggest its inclusion violates Biden’s campaign promise to not raise taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000.”

This fear for Biden’s political victory tour was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from CarMax and GEICO, which got a special shout out when they went to break. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

ABC’s Good Morning America

March 14, 2021

8:12:28 a.m. Eastern EVA PILGRIM: President Biden tomorrow sets off on what the White House calls a “help is here tour” to promote the COVID relief package. ABC’s MaryAlice Parks has more from the White House. Good morning, MaryAlice. MARYALICE PARKS: Good morning, Eva. Yeah, this is a coordinated cross-country publicity tour. The President and First Lady up and down the east coast next week. President Biden himself traveling to Pennsylvania and Georgia. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman, they’re headed out to Nevada. All four of them next week hitting seven states. More than half of those do have open and competitive Senate races next year. Still, Eva, the White House says the goal is just to talk to Americans, educate people about benefits in the new law that might be available to them. PILGRIM: And MaryAlice, I know they want people to be thinking about this COVID relief package, but will this tour be overshadowed by what’s happening right now at the U.S./Mexico border? PARKS: Yeah, that’s entirely possible. This is a massive humanitarian issue as well as a growing political crisis for President Biden. Just last night, the secretary of Homeland Security directed FEMA to start helping at the border with sheltering and caring for unaccompanied minors. According to the customs and border protection, more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors stopped at the border last month alone. Nearly 20,000 people traveling as family units. We’ve heard about overcrowding at these facilities. A real struggle to implement COVID testing. Republicans say the president should have seen this coming. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is heading down to the border tomorrow with lots of other Republicans. But congressional Democrats too, they are angry and frustrated. They ran on doing this better, figuring this out. They say that President Biden needs to focus on this and make real progress here. (…) DAN HARRIS: I want to start with President Biden and his travels this week. Politically speaking, what’s the main goal in your view of this “help is here tour,” and what’s your take on this question we just asked MaryAlice about whether the whole thing might be overshadowed by what’s going on at the border? JON KARL: Well first, the situation at the border, Dan, is a mess, and there’s real concern within the Biden administration that it’s going to get worse. That’s why they’re dispatching FEMA. So, that’s a big concern. Regarding this tour. Look, this is a $1.9 trillion relief bill. In terms of sheer dollars, this is bigger than anything that was done through the entire eight years of the Obama/Biden administration. So, Biden wants to get out there, and he wants to get Kamala Harris out there, and his cabinet out there. He wants to make sure the people understand what is in this bill. And as importantly, he wants to make sure that he gets credit for it, and no doubt reminding people that not a single Republican supported what they believe will be a very popular series of programs. (…)

