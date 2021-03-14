https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/activist-attacked-streets-montreal-campaigning-giving-puberty-blockers-children/

Chris Elston, an Activist from Vancouver known for campaigning against giving puberty blockers to children, was brutally attacked in Montreal on Friday night.

The attack on Chris by violent leftists was caught on video.

I’m all good. Just waiting for an x-ray on my forearm but I’ll be fine. I used it to block several pylon hits. They took my sign with the bodycam but I managed to film them with my phone during the tail end of the assault. pic.twitter.com/CELzJ31Zef — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

Chris was able to capture the attack on video.

A group of thugs, some dressed in black bloc attacked Chris smashing his sign, stealing his body cam, and repeatedly hitting him with a large traffic cone.

Chris was targeted due to his activism, where he has been traveling the country raising awareness about how children are having their lives ruined by drugs and sometimes even surgery at very young ages.

I’ve got a messed up forearm, a fat lip, and a popped vein in my hand, but this is nothing compared to what’s happening to children across this country. If criminals think an assault is going to slow me down, they’re dead wrong. Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers! pic.twitter.com/JFJWIE5R1i — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

Chris suffered a broken forearm, fat lip, and burst veins in the attack.

The X-RAY of Chris Elston’s forearm.

I’m waiting for a taxi at the hospital now. I have a very annoying cast that goes up over my elbow to keep my arm at 90 degrees but whatever. I don’t need two functioning arms to have conversations. Thank you all so much for the support. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkC0ZSFpGS — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

I will not be intimidated. Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers! pic.twitter.com/n7nBfAMB1H — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 14, 2021

A post made by Chris after he was released from the hospital.

“I will not be intimidated. Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers!”

Chris can be found on Twitter at: @christophelston

