Chris Elston, an Activist from Vancouver known for campaigning against giving puberty blockers to children, was brutally attacked in Montreal on Friday night.

The attack on Chris by violent leftists was caught on video.

Chris was able to capture the attack on video.

A group of thugs, some dressed in black bloc attacked Chris smashing his sign, stealing his body cam, and repeatedly hitting him with a large traffic cone.

Chris was targeted due to his activism, where he has been traveling the country raising awareness about how children are having their lives ruined by drugs and sometimes even surgery at very young ages.

Chris suffered a broken forearm, fat lip, and burst veins in the attack.

The X-RAY of Chris Elston’s forearm.
A post made by Chris after he was released from the hospital.

“I will not be intimidated. Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers!”

Chris can be found on Twitter at: (5) ❤️ (@christophelston) / Twitter

