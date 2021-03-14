https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/14/ari-fleischer-uses-a-meet-the-press-thread-to-question-assumptions-about-voter-integrity-laws/

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ published a thread outlining “restrictive” voting laws that “Republicans have proposed” in many states. The thread prompted Ari Fleischer to question why it is automatically assumed that such laws are targeted toward one particular political party.

If every one of these measures is “voter suppression of Democrats”, wouldn’t the opposite also be true? Every time the law in question was enacted, it was a “voter increase of Democrats”. I guess Ds can change the rules to benefit Ds. Rs can’t reverse what Ds do. https://t.co/rgu0s1V2yw — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 14, 2021

To Fleischer’s point, one of the tweets in the thread mentions the proposed curtailing of “early voting methods” used by “Democratic voters.”

(4/5) The bills would likely curtail the early voting methods using this past election by Democratic voters. NOTE: The highest-profile recent example of election fraud was in 2018 — in North Carolina Republican Mark Harris’s 9th district campaign. pic.twitter.com/kjBgIPcqJ8 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 14, 2021

Are early votes cast exclusively for Democrats? Have Republicans not used early voting at all? We know the answer. We also know that laws enacted to protect the integrity of a person’s ability to have a vote counted and not disenfranchised are not written in favor of or opposition to a political brand.

