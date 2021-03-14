https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/14/ari-fleischer-uses-a-meet-the-press-thread-to-question-assumptions-about-voter-integrity-laws/

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ published a thread outlining “restrictive” voting laws that “Republicans have proposed” in many states. The thread prompted Ari Fleischer to question why it is automatically assumed that such laws are targeted toward one particular political party.

To Fleischer’s point, one of the tweets in the thread mentions the proposed curtailing of “early voting methods” used by “Democratic voters.”

Are early votes cast exclusively for Democrats? Have Republicans not used early voting at all? We know the answer. We also know that laws enacted to protect the integrity of a person’s ability to have a vote counted and not disenfranchised are not written in favor of or opposition to a political brand.

